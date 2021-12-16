HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 3 seed James Madison is preparing to play at No. 2 seed North Dakota State in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

JMU Football Opponent Report - North Dakota State

2021 Record: 12-1 Overall

Head Coach: Matt Entz (3rd Season - 35-4 Overall)

Player to Watch: Cordell Volson (Offensive Tackle) - All-American who has played in every game this season

Last Meeting: NDSU defeated JMU, 28-20, in 2019 FCS National Championship

-North Dakota State ranks second in the FCS in rushing offense (281.3 yards per game) and third in total defense (256.2 yards per game)

-NDSU defeated JMU to win 2017 & 2019 FCS National Championships

-JMU is the only team to win a road playoff game at NDSU. The Dukes defeated the Bison, 27-17, in 2016 FCS Semifinals

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.