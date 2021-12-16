Mild December causing difficulties at Massanutten Resort

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s that time of the year where Massanutten is trying to get their ski season underway. However, that’s a difficult task right now with temperatures so warm.

Massanutten Resort opened for its winter ski season for the first time last Saturday, but the slopes are not in ideal condition. Temperatures rose above 60 degrees during opening day. Mild temperatures have made it hard to produce any sort of snow.

“It has to be 28 degrees wet bulb to make snow and you know we haven’t had that. We’ve also unfortunately had some inversions to deal with where it’s actually been colder in town than it is been up here on the hill. And you know it’s kind of frustrating for us and it’s frustrating for our skiers and riders,” said Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management.

Often, temperatures can be warmer at night at elevation compared to the low-lying valleys.

“If we have our average opening date of December 11th or 12th, that means there’s years where we are open on the 1st and there’s years we open on the 20th so you know we’re kind of like snow farmers. We kind of take what the weather gives us and do the best with whatever we have,” Hess said.

With warm weather heading into the weekend, Hess said Saturday could come down to a game time decision. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the 60s yet again. Massanutten Resort was able to produce some snow during Thanksgiving, which allowed them to open last Saturday.

“When it gets this warm like this, the best thing you can do is stay off of it as much as possible. The more that you’re on it and moving around, the faster it goes away. You know we are looking forward to having a snowmaking window come Saturday night or Sunday night and you take advantage of every opportunity that we can to get things going for the holidays,” said Hess.

There are many days where it can be 50 or 60 degrees and people are out skiing, but there has to be snow on the ground.

Hess also said that he’s eager to see temperatures drop below 28 degrees so they can build more of their snow base.

