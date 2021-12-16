Advertisement

Omicron variant now in West Virginia

(KY3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in West Virginia, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh announced Thursday morning.

“We just immediately received notification from the CDC that in their surveillance study of West Virginia that they have now identified a single case of the omicron variant in West Virginia,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during Gov. Justice’s virtual briefing updating the status of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

“In the United States on December 4th, the omicron variant was 0.4 percent of all cases,” Dr. Marsh continued. “In one week, omicron became 2.9 percent of all cases.”

Dr. Marsh said Thursday, it has been estimated that the omicron variant is about three times as infectious as the Delta variant.

Dr. Marsh pushed for all West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get the booster shot if eligible.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
42-year-old Dale Comer Jr. of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after being...
Page County man sentenced 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
L.L. Bean Bootmobile
L.L. Bean Bootmobile sets foot in the Valley
Rendering of the improved site on North Mason Street.
City council approves fuel station at downtown Harrisonburg 7/11

Latest News

Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Proposed Virginia maps scale back majority Black districts
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,688 Thursday
Gov. Justice joins legislative leadership to make an announcement Thursday.
Gov. Justice proposes 5% pay raise for state employees
Birthdays and anniversaries 12/16/2021
Birthdays and anniversaries 12/16/2021