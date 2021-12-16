Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Caris Lucas

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Caris Lucas is a star senior at Page County High School.

She serves as captain of the volleyball and basketball teams. On the volleyball court, Lucas averages 12 kills per game and holds the school record for total career kills.

“I depend on her to play different positions and motivate the team. The way she cares about other players shows that she will excel wherever she goes,” said volleyball coach Ashley Henry.

Lucas is an All-Region basketball player and recently committed to Eastern Mennonite University to continue her career as a guard.

“I am one of the most competitive people I know. When I step on the court, I block everything out and play,” said Lucas.

According to girls basketball EJ Wyant, Lucas is a role model for the Panthers on and off the court.

“She embodies everything we want our program to be,” he said. “She works hard and shows a lot of heart. She is a great leader for our players.”

In college, Lucas plans to become a pediatric nurse. She was inspired to pursue nursing after undergoing hip surgery for Perthes disease.

“I learned a lot from my own doctors. I realized that I could be an example for kids and give them hope by sharing my story,” added Lucas.

“She is an incredible athlete and an even better person. She’s a leader in the school and a leader on the court. We could all aspire to take some lessons from Caris,” said principal David Cale.

The local community will continue to follow Lucas as she competes for the Panthers in her final year at Page County High School.

