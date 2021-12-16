Advertisement

Proposed Virginia maps scale back majority Black districts

Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Matthew Barakat
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Proposed redistricting maps under consideration by the Virginia Supreme Court would constitute a significant reduction in the number of majority Black districts in the General Assembly.

The Virginia Supreme Court held a public hearing Wednesday to get feedback on maps submitted for new boundaries in Congress and the General Assembly.

The experts who drew the maps say Black voters can still elect candidates of their choice in the legislative districts by forming coalitions with other groups.

Others think that approach will only end up diluting Black representation.

