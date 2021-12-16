School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – School districts in our region and across the country are on alert as a threat goes viral on TikTok among school aged students.

Cabell County Schools said Thursday the district was made aware of a TikTok trend pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats supposedly being planned to take place on 17 December 2021.

The following message from Cabell County Schools was sent to families Thursday:

“Cabell families, The West Virginia Fusion Center has made us aware of a TikTok trend pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats supposedly being planned to take place on 17 December 2021. The center reports numerous schools in the United States have been receiving threats throughout the week. According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or derogatory findings regarding this event in the state of West Virginia. Our school district is fortunate to have a successful working relationship with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. We are all carefully monitoring the situation together. Threats to our school community or individuals will not tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Thank you for your assistance in ensuring our schools remain safe places for our students, staff and families.”

West Virginia State Police said Thursday it is aware of and is continuing to monitor for threatening messages trending nationwide on social media.

No verified or credible threats specific to West Virginia have been identified at this time, WVSP says.

The West Virginia State Police says it is coordinating with Emergency Management, the West Virginia Fusion Center, and the state Department of Education, as well as other partners to address this situation.

Anyone with knowledge of specific threats or suspicious activity should contact the State Police, local authorities or 911.

West Virginia officials are taking this potential threat seriously, with anyone making such threats or seeking to disrupt school operations are subject to criminal prosecution.

(Gray News) - School districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday.

“While we understand that this event is only a rumor, we also know that social media is a powerful tool often used to influence others,” Cincinnati Public Schools wrote.

Law enforcement agencies across the country agree that these threats are not likely credible, but many are working directly with schools to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

WFSB reports a number of school districts in Connecticut are taking extra safety measures.

“We take all such matters seriously and are instituting the following precautions for our schools,” said superintendent Danielle Bellizzi of Wallingford Public Schools in Connecticut.

Some school districts in Wisconsin share the same sentiment and told parents there may be an increased officer presence at schools, according to WMTV.

“The sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies are working closely with area school districts to address any concerns or potential threats,” the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said, indicating it has not heard of any direct threats within the county.

In a sentiment almost certainly shared by school administrators across the U.S., district administrators urge families to report any concerns they have about threats against schools.

“It is always important to remain vigilant when it involves these types of threats and challenges,” Cincinnati Public Schools added, encouraging parents to discuss the potential consequences of engaging in this type of behavior.

