Staunton plans to extend sewer and water service

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A community within the City of Staunton is on its way to being connected to the city sewer and water lines.

Uniontown, just off Richmond Avenue, is an independent community established after the Civil War. Discussions about revitalization have come up through the last few years.

Staunton’s Director of Public Works Jeff Johnston said getting the whole city on the same systems will improve usage not only in Uniontown, but throughout the city.

“Sewage is an economy-of-scale business, and the more people who are participating, the better for everyone. While septic systems can be very useful, inside the city limits, we would like everyone to be on the sewer system so we have an understanding of what’s going on,” Johnston said.

He said the plan won’t only include the current homes, but all of the developable plots.

“We want to extend sewer service here throughout Uniontown, and not just for the residents who are currently here or the residents who used to be here, but sized to cover what this neighborhood could be in the future if it’s fully developed,” he said.

Johnston said when the bridge on National Avenue was demolished, it took out a key water pipe, complicating water services.

“The water wasn’t circulated, and we want to re-establish that circulation to again provide the additional service. Not just for Uniontown, but really for our whole water distribution system,” said Johnston.

With the new connections, Johnston said the water service will return to the quality before the bridge was demolished. He said septic, which is the system the community is currently on, is a good system, but its not ideal for the city or property owners.

“A septic system is an acceptable way to deal with wastewater, but it really needs to be properly designed, properly maintained, and that puts the homeowner or property owner in direct relationship with the Department of Health, and the City’s really not in a position to help or assist,” Johnston said. “Part of the sewer system takes that load off the individual homeowner and puts it on the city, where certainly in my opinion it properly resides.”

The expansion into Uniontown doesn’t stop on National Avenue. Johnston said he plans to include areas like Staunton Crossings and areas on the east side of the city.

In the end, they plan to have every lot in the city on the same water and sewer system.

