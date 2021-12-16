Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic delaying treatment for resentencing

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic say he is delaying cancer treatment until after his resentencing on convictions for a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said last month he has prostate cancer and was transferred to a federal medical facility for inmates in North Carolina.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in Oklahoma City asks for a sentencing date in late January and said doctors do not believe delaying radiation treatment risks his health.

A federal appeals court in July ordered resentencing for Maldonado-Passage, who is prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
42-year-old Dale Comer Jr. of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after being...
Page County man sentenced 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
L.L. Bean Bootmobile
L.L. Bean Bootmobile sets foot in the Valley
Rendering of the improved site on North Mason Street.
City council approves fuel station at downtown Harrisonburg 7/11

Latest News

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia
No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard
Aaron Rodgers' refusal to get a COVID-19 shot opened the door for President Joe Biden to slip...
Biden to Packers fans: Tell that quarterback he's got to get the vaccine
Extreme weather barreled through the Midwest on Wednesday, as Kentucky still reels in the...
'Unprecedented' storms slam US heartland
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave