Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Police says that officers responded to the 200 block of Shiloh Avenue December 8 for a reported shooting incident.

After a preliminary investigation, officers were able to establish that a juvenile male allegedly discharged a weapon and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Additional responding officers say they were able to locate the suspected vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. Located inside the vehicle were four occupants, two juveniles and two adults. The driver and the front passenger were detained, while a third subject ran away.

The Augusta County Sherriff’s Office assisted in detaining the subject that fled.

34-year-old Jennifer Latoya Slaughter of Waynesboro was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor.

20-year-old Samad Nasir Caster of New Canton was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor and obstruction of justice.

The 17-year-old juvenile male of Arrington was arrested for possession of a firearm by juvenile, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of nicotine product under 21 years old.

Slaughter and Caster are currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail. The juvenile male is currently being held at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

