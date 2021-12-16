Advertisement

Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm

Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.(Waynesboro Police Department | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Police says that officers responded to the 200 block of Shiloh Avenue December 8 for a reported shooting incident.

After a preliminary investigation, officers were able to establish that a juvenile male allegedly discharged a weapon and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Additional responding officers say they were able to locate the suspected vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. Located inside the vehicle were four occupants, two juveniles and two adults. The driver and the front passenger were detained, while a third subject ran away.

The Augusta County Sherriff’s Office assisted in detaining the subject that fled.

34-year-old Jennifer Latoya Slaughter of Waynesboro was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor.

20-year-old Samad Nasir Caster of New Canton was arrested for contributing to delinquency of a minor and obstruction of justice.

The 17-year-old juvenile male of Arrington was arrested for possession of a firearm by juvenile, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of nicotine product under 21 years old.

Slaughter and Caster are currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail. The juvenile male is currently being held at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
42-year-old Dale Comer Jr. of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after being...
Page County man sentenced 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
L.L. Bean Bootmobile
L.L. Bean Bootmobile sets foot in the Valley
Rendering of the improved site on North Mason Street.
City council approves fuel station at downtown Harrisonburg 7/11

Latest News

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Proposed Virginia maps scale back majority Black districts
Omicron variant now in West Virginia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,688 Thursday