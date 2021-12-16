A wild day of weather across the Nation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A very interesting day of weather across the country for Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.
SNOW AND SEVERE
Another round of severe weather expected for the Plains and the Upper Midwest and what’s most interesting, and odd- is that on the morning of December 15th, there was still some snow on the ground for areas outlined in the greatest risk of severe weather! That’s something you don’t see, well ever. Keep in mind it warmed up substantially through the day and some melted- but not all.
EXTREME WIND
Now this all started as an extremely powerful cold front that was strengthening through the day. A deep area of low pressure that was intensifying was contributing to the extreme wind forecast from the Rockies, to the Plains and Great Lakes region. Peak wind gusts from several stations were as high as 100mph!
DUST STORM
Yes, that’s correct, a massive dust storm today started in Colorado, and moved into Kansas and Nebraska. Many of these area are in an incredible drought right now. The powerful wind and dry air behind the severe threat drove a dust storm that created a “wall of dust”, prompted dust storm warnings and was visible on satellite imagery.
EXTREME FIRE THREAT
Because of the dry conditions, and extreme wind, there were many areas under an extreme fire threat. Unfortunately several fires did start and spread rapidly. Satellite is picking up on fires in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and Kansas.
SEVERE WEATHER
Not only was there a severe weather threat from the Plains to the Great Lakes, but storm movement today was exceptionally high. Several tornado warnings that were issued had storm movement of 70-80mph, that’s how fast the storm is moving! Usually a fast storm is 50-55mph. A movement over 60mph is extremely unusual and incredibly fast. At one point the NWS issued a tornado warning for a storm that was moving as fast as 100mph. That’s movement, not wind in a storm.
AND THEN THERE WAS SNOW
Because this is a cold front- there’s cold air once it crosses. For some that had severe weather in the afternoon, well it might be snowing now.
