A wild day of weather across the Nation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A very interesting day of weather across the country for Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.

SNOW AND SEVERE

Another round of severe weather expected for the Plains and the Upper Midwest and what’s most interesting, and odd- is that on the morning of December 15th, there was still some snow on the ground for areas outlined in the greatest risk of severe weather! That’s something you don’t see, well ever. Keep in mind it warmed up substantially through the day and some melted- but not all.

I had to plot it myself and I still can't remember ever seeing this before.

H/T @SotaStormChaser pic.twitter.com/EnU7r4u04e — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 15, 2021

EXTREME WIND

Now this all started as an extremely powerful cold front that was strengthening through the day. A deep area of low pressure that was intensifying was contributing to the extreme wind forecast from the Rockies, to the Plains and Great Lakes region. Peak wind gusts from several stations were as high as 100mph!

December 15, 2021 (WHSV)

Geez- look at those isobars

986 mb low

Multiple stations recording gusts over 70mph

At least two stations with gusts at 100mph pic.twitter.com/QooTe8sBnQ — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 15, 2021

In #Pueblo, #Colorado, high winds flipped an RV truck multiple times during the severe dust storm this afternoon. #windstorm #DUSTCELL pic.twitter.com/jsGL09N1ui — Carlos Juan Semidey (@QuakeChaser35) December 15, 2021

DUST STORM

Yes, that’s correct, a massive dust storm today started in Colorado, and moved into Kansas and Nebraska. Many of these area are in an incredible drought right now. The powerful wind and dry air behind the severe threat drove a dust storm that created a “wall of dust”, prompted dust storm warnings and was visible on satellite imagery.

Massive dust storm ongoing in Kansas. Reports of the sky turning dark amid 90 mph winds. #kswx pic.twitter.com/erT79YPaK6 — Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) December 15, 2021

EXTREME FIRE THREAT

Because of the dry conditions, and extreme wind, there were many areas under an extreme fire threat. Unfortunately several fires did start and spread rapidly. Satellite is picking up on fires in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and Kansas.

Guymon, OK is being evacuated in a severe dust storm due to a rapidly growing wildfire. Imagery shows multiple developing hotspots in the OK/TX panhandle areas. #okwx #txwx https://t.co/BHLMDPaZXz pic.twitter.com/2iLdbtQeLf — Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) December 15, 2021

SEVERE WEATHER

Not only was there a severe weather threat from the Plains to the Great Lakes, but storm movement today was exceptionally high. Several tornado warnings that were issued had storm movement of 70-80mph, that’s how fast the storm is moving! Usually a fast storm is 50-55mph. A movement over 60mph is extremely unusual and incredibly fast. At one point the NWS issued a tornado warning for a storm that was moving as fast as 100mph. That’s movement, not wind in a storm.

In southeastern Nebraska there’s a tornado warning with a storm moving at 100mph while 250 miles to the west-northwest there’s ongoing blizzard conditions.



This doesn’t mean the tornado has 100mph winds. This means the storm is literally moving at 100mph.#newx pic.twitter.com/OBbMycHcQY — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) December 15, 2021

Here’s the moment a likely tornado moved passed our position just east of Kingsley, Iowa. Wind shifted quickly and gusts were likely over 90 mph and wind driven penny sized hail. Scattered areas of damage in and around town. #iawx @NWSSiouxFalls @severestudios pic.twitter.com/Xkxt8hVg08 — Alex Resel 📸 (@aresel_) December 16, 2021

AND THEN THERE WAS SNOW

Because this is a cold front- there’s cold air once it crosses. For some that had severe weather in the afternoon, well it might be snowing now.

4 hours ago we were in a Tornado Warning. It is now Snowing. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/OljLttxV0D — Travis Klanecky (@Travis_Klanecky) December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.