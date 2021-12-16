Wilson Memorial High School addresses potential threat

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial High School administration and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated concerns of a potential threat and communicated with families and employees December 14, 2021.

In response to questions and concerns received the following day, school officials say they resumed their investigation and determined that there was no new information to substantiate a threat by a Wilson Memorial High School student.

The following letter was sent to families and employees December 15, 2021:

“Dear WMHS Parents and Students,

Yesterday, December 14, 2021, you were contacted as an update regarding a student’s potential comments as a potential threat. Any comments that can be perceived as a threat are treated seriously and are thoroughly investigated immediately, with the support of local law enforcement.

As shared yesterday, the investigation with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office’s School Resource Officer and WMHS administration, determined that there were no substantiated comments of a threatening nature made by a Wilson Memorial High School student.

Today, we received follow up concerns and questions related to Tuesday’s message. As always, our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Based on concerns shared today, we were able to determine that there was no new information and there continues to be no substantiated comments of a threatening nature that have been made by a Wilson Memorial High School student.

We are grateful for those that alerted the school of possible negative or threatening comments and were willing to share his/her concerns with us.

Parents, please help us by using this example to talk to your children about the importance of their statements, reporting and sharing information, and their online behavior and responsible use of technology. All reports will be taken seriously even if it is made in jest.

We look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow. Thank you for all that you do for our community.”

