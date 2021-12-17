Augusta County shelter plans to send pets Home for the Howlidays

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley animal shelter is working to send pets home for the holidays, or as the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center says, the “howlidays.”

In an effort to clear out the shelter for Christmas, they’re hosting a pay-as-you-will event for Saturday, Dec. 17. “Home for the Howlidays” starts at 10 a.m. and ends when all the pets have gone home.

Shelter volunteer and event coordinator Betina Dunbrack said adopting a pet is a great Christmas present for you and the pet.

“Nobody wants to have poor little guys, cats, dogs, be in a cage by themselves while everybody else is happy around the tree doing whatever the case may be,” said Dunbrack.

Adoption isn’t the only option, though. They like to see dogs get an escape from the shelter, even if it’s not forever.

“They can foster. They can just break them out for a hike, just take them out for a walk, whatever the case may be. Get them out of the shelter environment because they get stressed in there,” said Dunbrack.

Dunbrack said if you plan to adopt, you should bring cash and a lease agreement that says you can have pets, if applicable. If you have other pets, you should bring their up-to-date vet records, and Dunbrack suggests you bring them to the shelter for a meet-and-greet with the new potential pet.

