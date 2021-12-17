Advertisement

Better Business Bureau offers tips to avoid healthcare scams

BBB warns of healthcare scams
BBB warns of healthcare scams(WGEM)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When it’s open enrollment time for health insurance it’s also open season for scammers.

The deadline for getting coverage through the Affordable Care Act is December 15 at midnight for coverage starting January 1.

It’s important to know who’s legitimate and who’s not. The Better Business Bureau shares some tips to keep your information safe.

“What we find there’s a lot of government and past a lot of the scammers pretending to be government agencies, from Medicare, or from the Affordable Care Act. And all they want to do is try to confuse you and mislead you. And again, the bottom line, they’re only after your information,” said Leslie Blackwell, from the Western Virginia Better Business Bureau.

You can also check the Better Business Bureau’s website to make sure an offer is legitimate.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
42-year-old Dale Comer Jr. of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after being...
Page County man sentenced 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm

Latest News

A new gallery for artists called The Basement on Byers located in Staunton's Wharf District.
New Staunton gallery focuses on artists, not just art
Students put together holiday boxes at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School on Dec. 16.
Shenandoah County students create holiday boxes for senior citizens
J.P. Pringle has called the Northeast Neighborhood in Harrisonburg home for decades, but after...
Pringle House Project works to rebuild home for longtime Harrisonburg resident
JMU passing attack key against NDSU
JMU passing attack key against NDSU
JMU Football Opponent Report: North Dakota State
JMU Football Opponent Report: North Dakota State