Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday

Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) - Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.

The actress turns 100 on Jan. 17, and the beloved “Golden Girl” is inviting all her fans to a special movie event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday Celebration” follows the national treasure as she goes about her day-to-day life.

She takes viewers behind the scenes on sets and into her home as she works with her staff. Eventually, she takes them to her actual birthday party.

The movie includes clips of some of White’s iconic roles, like Rose in “Golden Girls.”

Famous friends, like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford and Clint Eastwood also make an appearance.

Fans can watch the movie at select theaters nationwide. Click here to buy tickets now.

