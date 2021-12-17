Coaches USA All-Star Series football game set for Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some of the top high school football seniors in the Shenandoah Valley will suit up one more time on Saturday.

60 seniors from high schools in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, and Page County have been selected to play in the Coaches USA All-Star Series football game Saturday afternoon at Broadway High School.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

