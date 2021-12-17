Cold front on the way

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers into the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Slightly cooler in northern areas, north of Rt. 33. This will be the time of our best chance for rain as scattered showers continue through midnight, become more isolated after midnight. Not everyone will see rain and amounts will be anything from 0 to 0.20″. Eventually cooling overnight into the 40s but cooler, low to mid 40s north of Rt. 33. Mid to upper 40s south with some spots in Augusta county staying around 50. The warm front doesn’t push northward until the day Saturday.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising in the 50s. An isolated shower and clouds as the warm front lifts north. This will lead to a range in temperatures as we warm faster from south to north. Where this front sets up will determine our temperatures. A good diving line is Route 33 so north of Rt. 33, is where we are more likely to see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

South of route 33 this is temperatures will be warmest with highs in the low to mid 60s. If we see some more sunshine then upper 60s is in place for areas south of the front. Either way, temperatures will be warmer than average for the area and most will stay dry. Only an isolated shower.

Turning breezy in the afternoon. Winds out of the south sustained at 10-20 mph. A few occasional higher gusts.

Pleasant and comfortable for the evening under cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Staying rather breezy so this mean temperatures may even rise a few degrees as we get the last push of warmer air before the cold front.

A few showers into the evening but more isolated and not widespread. The wind picks up as the front crosses overnight and gusts will be between 20-30mph at times. not extreme but still quite breezy. The cold front will cross after midnight, and temperatures will then begin to take a tumble ending up in the mid to upper 30s by daybreak. Snow showers for the Alleghenies as drier air works in elsewhere. But then we have just enough moisture leftover to drive a few showers before sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY: Another quick batch of showers early especially east of I-81. As colder and drier air works in this could add a bit of a wintry mix with some rain early. no accumulation, the ground is warm. But you may notice some graupel or ice pellets mixing in before 8am.

Clouds will decrease as the day progresses with temperatures only rising into the low to mid 40s, more average for this time of year. Staying breezy at times for the day but a drop in humidity. This means the fire threat continues.

Skies continuing to clear with temperatures slipping into the 30s, so quite chilly. Winds begin to subside as temperatures will turn rather cold. Clear skies and light wind will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures slowly rising in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Another chilly day but beautiful considering it is December. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Overnight staying clear as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning today with temperatures starting in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. A milder day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. An overall pleasant day. Overnight a few more clouds roll in. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s with a few areas near 30.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds to begin the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. More sunshine for the afternoon. Still a very pleasant day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly clear overnight and cold with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cold to start with temperatures rising into the 30s early in the morning. Starting off with plenty of sunshine, a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs around 50 degrees.

