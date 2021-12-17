Drought update and it’s not looking good

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every Thursday the drought monitor is released and this information is automatically updated on the weather section of WHSV.com. Just click the Weather Maps tab at the top.

The latest outlook is no better but yet it was rather expected. The entire area in a minor drought right now. If you’re thinking it should be worse, just remember that drought conditions won’t worsen as quickly in the winter as it would in the summer with warmer temperatures and more crops affected.

As of 12-16-2021 (WHSV)

West Virginia is still in wildfire season, this continues until December 31.

On Thursday, December 16th a fire did break out along Rt. 33 in Pendleton county, west of Franklin. Numerous fire crews responded from Grant, Pendleton and Highland counties until the West Virginia department of Forestry took over. The fire is contained as of the Thursday evening. The fire did melt a fiber optic cable to some have experienced phone and internet outages.

Okay I have a lil more info. This is on Rt 33 west of Franklin. Several depts fought this until dark. WV Forestry has taken over and they have it contained in a fire line https://t.co/b6HquKBtfb pic.twitter.com/sPd0JyQWY8 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 17, 2021

The rainfall deficit across the area is quite concerning, yet not really a surprise.

We have been in and out of a drought since the spring with no real pattern change. We are currently in a La Nina pattern for the winter and usually that means dry and warmer than average across the South and Mid-Atlantic.

Unfortunately conditions do not look to improve in the immediate future.

Last 60 days (WHSV)

Did we break any records? Not exactly but we did end up in the top 10 longest stretch of days without rain.

hese records go back 128 years!

The stretch between November and December is now the #8th driest stretch with 28 days of no rain.

Top stretches of number of days with no rain (WHSV)

We all need to use extreme caution because of the wildfire danger that continues.

Anytime we have a breeze or stronger wind gusts, use extreme caution.

If anything sparks, it can get out of control much quicker with gusty wind.

Wind gust forecast for Saturday- it's not extreme

Not by any means but still rather breezy, few higher gusts.

The good news is that some will have a little rain Friday night but we really need to be mindful anytime the wind picks up. It's incredibly dry, fires are a concern pic.twitter.com/j73V8LNmcy — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 17, 2021

