Former WVa councilman enters plea in Capitol riot case

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former councilman for the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, who is charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported that 43-year-old Eric Barber admitted on Thursday to entering the Capitol and stealing a portable charger from a C-SPAN media station during a remote hearing.

The criminal complaint alleged photos and security video showed Barber inside the Capitol wearing a green combat-style helmet and a green military-style field jacket and it claims he stole a portable power station from a C-SPAN media stand. Barber’s sentencing was set for March 31.

