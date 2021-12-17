Advertisement

Four Virginia murders linked to ‘Shopping Cart Killer’

Police believe at least one of the alleged serial killer’s four victims was from the D.C area.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Police now believe the alleged “shopping cart killer,” Anthony Robinson, murdered a woman from Washington, D.C. The woman, Cheyenne Brown, was reported missing back in September.

At a press conference Friday, Fairfax Police and Harrisonburg Police claimed remains matching the description of Brown were found in a container near a shopping cart of U.S Route 1 in Fairfax County.

Inside that same container, police said they also found another victim who has yet to be identified.

Brown is a 29-year-old who disappeared from D.C on Sept. 30.

Police said evidence shows Brown and Robinson were together at a Metro stop in D.C, and that she traveled to the Huntington, Virginia stop on the day of her disappearance.

In total, Robinson is accused of killing four people that police believe he met on dating apps.

They say more victims could be out there.

“That’s why we’re asking for the public’s help and we’re scanning,” said Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner. “We’re trying to gather as much intel as possible, and Chief said it best: we are working backwards.”

Police said Brown’s remains haven’t been officially identified, but said that one of the victims found off U.S Route 1 has a tattoo that matches hers. As for that second victim in that container, police said those remains were highly decomposed and will take time to identify.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau did reach out to D.C police for a comment. They said that Fairfax Police are leading up the investigation. If anyone has information about any of these murders, please contact your local authorities.

