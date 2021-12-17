Help Us Help Them donation drive in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications is collecting items to donate to First Step and the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA this holiday season.

It’s part of what they hope to be their annual “Help Us Help Them” donation drive.

They’re looking for things like personal hygiene products, towels and blankets and pet food.

The HRECC Wellness Team said they’re also looking forward to connecting with the community.

“We’re always here in crisis situations, and that’s when we’re dealing with people, so we wanted the opportunity to interact with the community in a time when they aren’t in crisis. This is a positive way that we can give back to them,” Christina Adams, Assistant Supervisor, said.

Some team members will be out behind the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, collecting donations.

If you can’t make it out Saturday, you can drop donations off inside the building until Dec. 20. A full list of items they are looking for is on the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Facebook page.

