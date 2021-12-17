How to stay healthy during a potential COVID-19 winter surge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Christmas Eve just a week away, health officials say COVID-19′s omicron variant persists, but delta remains the prominent strain in the commonwealth.

Officials hoped with a surge in October, there wouldn’t be another holiday surge, but cases are going back up.

“Cases in Virginia have continued to rise over the last several weeks. We’re well over a million cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth right now. Over the last few days, we’ve been having more than 3,000 cases per day,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, M.D.

Much like the winter spike in 2020, cases have started increasing and are expected to increase more.

“As we move into the winter months and the holidays are approaching, people are gathering more inside, we can expect to see those numbers go up through the winter,” Oliver said.

Oliver said the best way to protect yourself from getting sick is getting vaccinated. On top of that, you should get your booster when eligible.

“We know that the amount of antibodies that your body has to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19 begins to wane after about 6-8 months. With the booster, it puts those antibodies back up to the point that it’s 98%+ effective against all of the variants,” Oliver said.

He recommends the following measures on top of vaccination:

1. Masking indoors, especially if unvaccinated.

2. Hosting small gatherings

3. Gathering outdoors

4. Making sure rooms are properly ventilated

5. Frequent handwashing

6. Maintaining physical distance

