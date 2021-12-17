Advertisement

How to stay healthy during a potential COVID-19 winter surge

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Christmas Eve just a week away, health officials say COVID-19′s omicron variant persists, but delta remains the prominent strain in the commonwealth.

Officials hoped with a surge in October, there wouldn’t be another holiday surge, but cases are going back up.

“Cases in Virginia have continued to rise over the last several weeks. We’re well over a million cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth right now. Over the last few days, we’ve been having more than 3,000 cases per day,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, M.D.

Much like the winter spike in 2020, cases have started increasing and are expected to increase more.

“As we move into the winter months and the holidays are approaching, people are gathering more inside, we can expect to see those numbers go up through the winter,” Oliver said.

Oliver said the best way to protect yourself from getting sick is getting vaccinated. On top of that, you should get your booster when eligible.

“We know that the amount of antibodies that your body has to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19 begins to wane after about 6-8 months. With the booster, it puts those antibodies back up to the point that it’s 98%+ effective against all of the variants,” Oliver said.

He recommends the following measures on top of vaccination:

1. Masking indoors, especially if unvaccinated.

2. Hosting small gatherings

3. Gathering outdoors

4. Making sure rooms are properly ventilated

5. Frequent handwashing

6. Maintaining physical distance

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm
Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
HPD is investigating the crash.
All lanes of E. Market St. in Harrisonburg reopened

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,457 Friday
Booster doses are recommended for anyone who's eligible, but most mandates don't include them.
Will existing vaccine mandates be amended to include booster doses?
Omicron variant now in West Virginia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,688 Thursday