Advertisement

LIVE: Press conference on alleged serial killer connected to Harrisonburg murders

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials from D.C., Harrisonburg and Fairfax, including Harrisonburg PD’s Police Chief Kelley Warner are expected to announce a man in custody for two murders in Harrisonburg, is a suspect in the deaths of two other women in the Washington, D.C. area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer.

Human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, and are tied to Robinson.

This is a developing story. A livestream of the press conference will be attached to this story. It is expected to start at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm
Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
HPD is investigating the crash.
All lanes of E. Market St. in Harrisonburg reopened
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,457 Friday
Crews may have located the 1887 time capsule inside the Robert E. Lee monument Friday.
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Angel Tree Program at Salvation Army Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg Salvation Army distributes gifts for Angel Tree Program
If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere...
Shenandoah County Public Schools addresses TikTok threat