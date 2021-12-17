Local law enforcement respond to alleged TikTok threats

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local schools and law enforcement officers are responding to alleged threats made on TikTok.

One video, circulating nationally, reportedly tells children to bring guns to school and declares Friday, Dec. 17 “Shoot Up Your School Day.” The post doesn’t target one school, but Valley officials are taking steps to make sure everyone is safe.

Law enforcement officers patrolled schools Friday to monitor safety.

Friday wasn’t the first time local officers responded to concerns regarding posts online. Throughout the last week, investigators have looked into a series of posts online.

“TikTok has recently been used for monthly trends regarding challenges mainly associated with children in school, and a lot of those challenges have not been positive,” said Staunton Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Butch Shifflett.

Earlier in the year, a trend called “Devious Licks” circulated on the platform, motivating children to damage or steal school property. While none of the recent threats have resulted in violence, Shifflett said it’s still a concern, and it’s happening more than it used to.

“This is a lot. We typically don’t see this a lot. We live in a good community, so for us this is an odd thing for us to deal with, especially this often,” Shifflett said. “This is escalated compared to our normal stats.”

Shifflett said, if something like this is reported, the suspect could get in trouble at home and at school, but it’s also possible they’d go to court. One charge associated with this type of crime is Threats of Death or Bodily Injury.

“That’s a felony charge we’ve seen here recently. Our neighboring jurisdictions as well as us, we’ve all had this incident occur in this city,” Shifflett said. “We’ve dealt with it and we’ve had to unfortunately charge children with these treats.”

For parents and families, Shifflett said you should monitor what goes on online. Talk with your child about what they’re seeing online.

However, if a post is very worrisome, report it to the police.

“Get it to local law enforcement or to local schools, so they can get it to us. We work very closely with local school system here, so anyone – a child or an adult – anyone who is aware of it, needs to report it to local law enforcement,” said Shifflett.

