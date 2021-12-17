Advertisement

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hil)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm
Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
HPD is investigating the crash.
All lanes of E. Market St. in Harrisonburg reopened

Latest News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
Coaches USA All-Star Series football game set for Saturday afternoon
Coaches USA All-Star Series football game set for Saturday afternoon
Looking back at the JMU-NDSU rivalry
Looking back at the JMU-NDSU rivalry
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims