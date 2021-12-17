RISE United Methodist Faith Community holds hygiene product donation drive for Afghan refugees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - RISE United Methodist Faith Community in Harrisonburg has partnered with Church World Service to collect hygiene products for Afghan refugees in the Valley.

Reverend Amanda Miller Garber with RISE said several years ago their organization had a mission called “Rise & Shine” where they collected hygiene products and distributed them to those in need.

She said when they heard that there was a need for the community’s new neighbors, they wanted to help out.

“Like many, many, many people we heard the news several months ago about what happened in Afghanistan, [it] broke our hearts, and this just seemed like the perfect way to make a small difference, but RISE believes that so often small acts done with great love are indescribably powerful,” Miller Garber said.

Items they are looking for include:

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Deodorant

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap

Sanitary pads for women

Diapers (multiple sizes)

There is a collection bin at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Downtown Harrisonburg, and donations will be taken through the end of the year.

You can find more information on the donation drive here or you can email RISE at riseharrisonburg@gmail.com.

The organization is also looking for other groups to partner with to host more donation drives.

