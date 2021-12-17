Advertisement

Shenandoah County Public Schools addresses TikTok threat

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member, a school resource officer, or the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office right away.(WHSV)
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools addressed a TikTok “challenge” Thursday that involved a threat to school safety for every school in the U.S. for December 17.

School officials learned Friday morning that a threat has been posted on social media for Strasburg High School and Signal Knob Middle School.

They say while they do not believe the threat to be credible, they have been in contact with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and we are investigating the post.

There is an increased police presence at all school campuses in Shenandoah County Friday.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member, a school resource officer, or the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office right away.

School officials also took the time to thank families for helping provide a safe and secure learning environment for students, and thank the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office for their help in responding to this situation.

