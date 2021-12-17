Advertisement

Shenandoah County students create holiday boxes for senior citizens

Students put together holiday boxes at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School on Dec. 16.
Students put together holiday boxes at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School on Dec. 16.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Audacity Club, with Shenandoah County Public Schools, teamed up with Meals on Wheels to spread some holiday cheer around the community.

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School students created homemade holiday boxes for senior citizens around the county. The boxes included candy, word search pages, and holiday artwork made by students are W.W. Robinson Elementary School.

The boxes will go out to more than 40 Shenandoah County senior citizens next Thursday. Some students from the Audacity Club will be able to hand-deliver the boxes and spend time with the senior citizens.

“It shows the older people that might not be able to get out a little bit of what we’re doing and give them some socialization,” Shelby Miller, an eighth-grade student at PMMS, said.

“It’s fun to be in Audacity Club because you get to help a lot of people. Today we’re making boxes for the seniors just to make them feel appreciated,” Morgan Downey, a sixth-grade student at PMMS, said.

Both Miller and Downey will be helping deliver the boxes next week.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
42-year-old Dale Comer Jr. of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after being...
Page County man sentenced 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm

Latest News

As of 12-16-2021
Drought update and it’s not looking good
A new gallery for artists called The Basement on Byers located in Staunton's Wharf District.
New Staunton gallery focuses on artists, not just art
J.P. Pringle has called the Northeast Neighborhood in Harrisonburg home for decades, but after...
Pringle House Project works to rebuild home for longtime Harrisonburg resident
JMU passing attack key against NDSU
JMU passing attack key against NDSU