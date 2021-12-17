Shenandoah County students create holiday boxes for senior citizens

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Audacity Club, with Shenandoah County Public Schools, teamed up with Meals on Wheels to spread some holiday cheer around the community.

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School students created homemade holiday boxes for senior citizens around the county. The boxes included candy, word search pages, and holiday artwork made by students are W.W. Robinson Elementary School.

The boxes will go out to more than 40 Shenandoah County senior citizens next Thursday. Some students from the Audacity Club will be able to hand-deliver the boxes and spend time with the senior citizens.

“It shows the older people that might not be able to get out a little bit of what we’re doing and give them some socialization,” Shelby Miller, an eighth-grade student at PMMS, said.

“It’s fun to be in Audacity Club because you get to help a lot of people. Today we’re making boxes for the seniors just to make them feel appreciated,” Morgan Downey, a sixth-grade student at PMMS, said.

Both Miller and Downey will be helping deliver the boxes next week.

