Advertisement

VCU study: one out of three UVA students say education isn’t worth the cost

UVA proposed affordable housing
UVA proposed affordable housing(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A VCU Virginia education study says one out of three University of Virginia graduates say their education at UVA was not worth the cost.

NBC29 asked a group of three students at UVA what they thought of this survey. They all are in the majority; they think their education is worth the cost.

“I really enjoyed all the classes that I’ve taken here and I think that there’s so many internship opportunities and stuff after graduation,” third-year student Isabella Jackson said.

“I can’t speak for an out of state student but I know that like she was saying there’s a lot of internship opportunities and there’s a lot of resources that you get,” third-year student Julia Olkin said.

“I’m also in state so I think that’s a big factor of it, and I think the classes have been academically challenging, which I appreciate,” third-year student Lauren Driggers said.

These students all pointed to being in state which helps them save on costs.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Both adults are being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrests in mishandling of firearm
Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
HPD is investigating the crash.
All lanes of E. Market St. in Harrisonburg reopened
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax further investigating “shopping cart killer”
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,457 Friday
Running water from a sink
VDH to lay off 14 employees from the Office of Drinking Water