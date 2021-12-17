VCU study: one out of three UVA students say education isn’t worth the cost

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A VCU Virginia education study says one out of three University of Virginia graduates say their education at UVA was not worth the cost.

NBC29 asked a group of three students at UVA what they thought of this survey. They all are in the majority; they think their education is worth the cost.

“I really enjoyed all the classes that I’ve taken here and I think that there’s so many internship opportunities and stuff after graduation,” third-year student Isabella Jackson said.

“I can’t speak for an out of state student but I know that like she was saying there’s a lot of internship opportunities and there’s a lot of resources that you get,” third-year student Julia Olkin said.

“I’m also in state so I think that’s a big factor of it, and I think the classes have been academically challenging, which I appreciate,” third-year student Lauren Driggers said.

These students all pointed to being in state which helps them save on costs.

