Downtown Harrisonburg businesses respond to holiday demand

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season in full swing, neighborhood businesses are working hard to match the demand.

Agora Downtown Market in downtown Harrisonburg is restocking inventory after seeing increased interest in locally sourced items. At Tare Refill Shop, customers can find sustainable items used to create an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

“People in this area want to support local shops. They think about shopping small first before visiting big box stores,” said Tare founder and co-owner Melissa Nguyen.

Alakazam Toys offers a range of products designed to promote creativity and inclusivity. Owner Joshua Church said the shop is stocking shelves using items from its other location.

“We are making sure that we have plenty of products during this time. I love being part of this community and connecting with returning customers,” Church said.

Agora Downtown Market anticipates another few weeks of busy holiday shopping. More information, including a full list of shops, can be found here.

