Live Updates: No. 3 James Madison at No. 2 North Dakota State - FCS Semifinal

No. 3 James Madison and No. 2 North Dakota State are squaring off Friday night in the...
No. 3 James Madison and No. 2 North Dakota State are squaring off Friday night in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 3 James Madison and No. 2 North Dakota State are squaring off Friday night in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

Game Updates

FIRST QUARTER

North Dakota State receives the opening kickoff.

JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene with a key sack on NDSU’s opening drive. Bison are forced to punt.

Scoring Play: NDSU quarterback Cam Miller connects with Hunter Luepke for a 32-yard touchdown. NDSU leads, 7-0, with 5:12 to go in the first quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: North Dakota State leads James Madison, 7-0. The Bison with 124 total yards and seven first downs.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring Play: Jake Reinholz makes a 43-yard field goal. NDSU leads, 10-0, with 13:03 to go in the second quarter.

NDSU Dawson Weber intercepts Cole Johnson’s pass in the end zone with 8:56 remaining in the second quarter. It’s Johnson’s third interception of the season.

