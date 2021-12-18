No. 3 JMU falls to No. 2 NDSU in FCS Semifinals, 20-14

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 3 James Madison lost to No. 2 North Dakota State, 20-14, Friday night in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

Game Updates

FIRST QUARTER

JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene with a key sack on NDSU’s opening drive. Bison are forced to punt.

Scoring Play: NDSU quarterback Cam Miller connects with Hunter Luepke for a 32-yard touchdown. NDSU leads, 7-0, with 5:12 to go in the first quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: North Dakota State leads James Madison, 7-0. The Bison with 124 total yards and seven first downs.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring Play: Jake Reinholz makes a 43-yard field goal. NDSU leads, 10-0, with 13:03 to go in the second quarter.

NDSU’s Dawson Weber intercepts Cole Johnson’s pass in the end zone with 8:56 remaining in the second quarter. It’s Johnson’s third interception of the season.

The JMU defense forces a three-and-out after Johnson’s interception. Bryce Carter with a key sack for the Dukes, his ninth of the season.

Luepke rushes for a gain of 37 yards for NDSU.

Scoring Play: Jake Reinholz makes a 20-yard field goal. NDSU leads, 13-0, with 0:02 to go in the second quarter.

HALFTIME: North Dakota State leads James Madison, 13-0. The Bison with 193 total yards and 11 first downs while the Dukes have been limited to just 71 yards and three first downs.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring Play: Johnson finds Antwane Wells Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown. JMU trails NDSU, 13-7, with 8:51 to go in the third quarter.

JMU opened the third quarter with a 13-play, 80-yard drive in 6:01 of game time. It was capped off by Wells Jr.’s touchdown catch, his 15th of the season, marking a JMU single-season record.

JMU blocks an NDSU punt to take over deep in Bison territory.

Scoring Play: Johnson connects with Devin Ravenel for a 4-yard touchdown. JMU takes a 14-13 lead over NDSU.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: James Madison leads North Dakota State, 14-13.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring Play: Miller finds Luepke for a 22-yard touchdown pass. NDSU takes a 20-14 lead over JMU with 13:44 remaining in the game. It’s Luepke’s second touchdown catch of the contest.

Johnson is sacked on a key third down in NDSU territory. The Dukes are forced to punt and it’s downed at the NDSU 1-yard line with 10:01 remaining in the game.

JMU drove deep into NDSU territory but Johnson is picked off by Bison cornerback Destin Talbert in the end zone on an incredible one-handed catch with 3:05 remaining in the game.

The Dukes had a chance to drive for the game-winning score in the final minute but NDSU sacked Johnson and hit him, forcing an incompletion on the final play of the game.

FINAL SCORE: North Dakota State 20, James Madison 14

North Dakota State advances to the FCS National Championship game. James Madison finishes with a 12-2 overall record and now begins its transition to the Sun Belt Conference and FBS.

