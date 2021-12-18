Advertisement

No. 3 JMU falls to No. 2 NDSU in FCS Semifinals, 20-14

No. 3 James Madison lost to No. 2 North Dakota State, 20-14, Friday night in the semifinals of...
No. 3 James Madison lost to No. 2 North Dakota State, 20-14, Friday night in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 3 James Madison lost to No. 2 North Dakota State, 20-14, Friday night in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

Game Updates

FIRST QUARTER

JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene with a key sack on NDSU’s opening drive. Bison are forced to punt.

Scoring Play: NDSU quarterback Cam Miller connects with Hunter Luepke for a 32-yard touchdown. NDSU leads, 7-0, with 5:12 to go in the first quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: North Dakota State leads James Madison, 7-0. The Bison with 124 total yards and seven first downs.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring Play: Jake Reinholz makes a 43-yard field goal. NDSU leads, 10-0, with 13:03 to go in the second quarter.

NDSU’s Dawson Weber intercepts Cole Johnson’s pass in the end zone with 8:56 remaining in the second quarter. It’s Johnson’s third interception of the season.

The JMU defense forces a three-and-out after Johnson’s interception. Bryce Carter with a key sack for the Dukes, his ninth of the season.

Luepke rushes for a gain of 37 yards for NDSU.

Scoring Play: Jake Reinholz makes a 20-yard field goal. NDSU leads, 13-0, with 0:02 to go in the second quarter.

HALFTIME: North Dakota State leads James Madison, 13-0. The Bison with 193 total yards and 11 first downs while the Dukes have been limited to just 71 yards and three first downs.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring Play: Johnson finds Antwane Wells Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown. JMU trails NDSU, 13-7, with 8:51 to go in the third quarter.

JMU opened the third quarter with a 13-play, 80-yard drive in 6:01 of game time. It was capped off by Wells Jr.’s touchdown catch, his 15th of the season, marking a JMU single-season record.

JMU blocks an NDSU punt to take over deep in Bison territory.

Scoring Play: Johnson connects with Devin Ravenel for a 4-yard touchdown. JMU takes a 14-13 lead over NDSU.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: James Madison leads North Dakota State, 14-13.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring Play: Miller finds Luepke for a 22-yard touchdown pass. NDSU takes a 20-14 lead over JMU with 13:44 remaining in the game. It’s Luepke’s second touchdown catch of the contest.

Johnson is sacked on a key third down in NDSU territory. The Dukes are forced to punt and it’s downed at the NDSU 1-yard line with 10:01 remaining in the game.

JMU drove deep into NDSU territory but Johnson is picked off by Bison cornerback Destin Talbert in the end zone on an incredible one-handed catch with 3:05 remaining in the game.

The Dukes had a chance to drive for the game-winning score in the final minute but NDSU sacked Johnson and hit him, forcing an incompletion on the final play of the game.

FINAL SCORE: North Dakota State 20, James Madison 14

North Dakota State advances to the FCS National Championship game. James Madison finishes with a 12-2 overall record and now begins its transition to the Sun Belt Conference and FBS.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested

Latest News

Coaches USA All-Star Series football game set for Saturday afternoon
Coaches USA All-Star Series football game set for Saturday afternoon
Looking back at the JMU-NDSU rivalry
Looking back at the JMU-NDSU rivalry
Some of the top high school football seniors in the Shenandoah Valley will suit up one more...
Coaches USA All-Star Series football game set for Saturday
JMU passing attack key against NDSU
JMU passing attack key against NDSU