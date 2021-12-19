Cooler to start Christmas week

SUNDAY: Skies clear with temperatures slipping into the 30s for the evening and the breeze letting up. Chilly and with a light breeze, feeling cooler. More clouds for the Alleghenies. A cold night as temperatures drop into the upper teens to low 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures slowly rising in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Another chilly day but pleasant considering it is December. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Light wing.

A cold evening with temperatures quickly dropping into the 30s. Some clouds build in overnight as temperatures fall into the low 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning today with temperatures starting in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and likely more clouds for the afternoon. Still cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. An overall pleasant day. A coastal storm stays east but because we are on the far western edge, we will pick up on the clouds into Tuesday night.

Staying cold into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds to begin the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 40s. More sunshine for the afternoon as the coastal storm moves east. No rain locally. Still a very pleasant day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly clear overnight as a dry cold front from the northwest crosses the area. Turning very cold with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Cold to start with temperatures rising into the 30s early in the morning. Starting off with plenty of sunshine, a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A few degrees cooler behind a cold front. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY (Christmas Eve): Plenty of sunshine and cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Sunny into the afternoon and a quiet and pleasant day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A really nice day. Cooling quickly into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Mostly clear overnight so no weather issues for Santa. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY (Christmas Day): No white Christmas this year although odds of a White Christmas are less than 20% for most of the area. A cold start rising into the 30s. Sunshine with some afternoon clouds and pleasant for the day and warming up quite nicely into the afternoon. A quiet day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Likely a few spots in the Valley picking up a high of 60. A weak front to the north may bring a few rain showers to the Alleghenies. Elsewhere, dry.

