Advertisement

JMU holds 2021 winter commencement ceremony

JMU held a commencement ceremony for its 2021 winter graduates at the Atlantic Union Bank...
JMU held a commencement ceremony for its 2021 winter graduates at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University held its 2021 winter commencement ceremony at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday.

University President Jonathan Alger was on hand to confer the degrees to hundreds of graduates from the school’s many programs.

The commencement marked a big day for a graduating class that had their education turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a struggle. I took a semester off when COVID hit in the fall. I just didn’t feel safe being on campus, but coming back I felt refreshed having been able to take a break and it feels like a real accomplishment doing so,” said Liz Todd, who graduated with a bachelor’s of science in chemistry.

“It was definitely hard being in nursing school with so much online. We kind of went back in forth from in person to online, but they were able to have a lot of in-person stuff for us which was nice,” said Sophie Garcia, a graduate of the nursing program.

The moment was bittersweet for some graduates.

“It’s very exciting. I’m glad to be graduating but I love JMU and I’m sad to leave. Go Dukes!” said Natalie Minter, a graduate of the nursing program.

Dr. Sheary Darcus Johnson, JMU’s first Black graduate whom the campus building Darcus Johnson Hall is named for, delivered the commencement address.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
No. 3 James Madison lost to No. 2 North Dakota State, 20-14, Friday night in the semifinals of...
No. 3 JMU falls to No. 2 NDSU in FCS Semifinals, 20-14
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested

Latest News

Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
Veterans and community members in Harrisonburg held a wreath laying ceremony at Woodbine...
Wreaths placed on graves to honor veterans at Harrisonburg cemetery
Overnight Forecast 12-17-21
Overnight Forecast 12-17-21
Downtown Harrisonburg businesses respond to holiday demand
Downtown Harrisonburg businesses respond to holiday demand