Top football players in the Valley compete in All-Star Game

Coaches USA All-Star Game
Coaches USA All-Star Game(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Standout high school football players squared off in the Coaches USA All-Star Game held at Broadway High School.

The Mountain All-Stars were led by Broadway head coach Danny Grogg while the Valley All-Stars were led by Turner Ashby head coach Chris Fraser.

The Mountain All-Star team defeated the Valley All-Star team 42-21.

“It’s always good to finish the season with a win. It’s a special opportunity to play in this game because it’s one more chance to compete,” said Grogg.

After the game, both teams gathered on the field to celebrate the final game of the high school football season.

“I’ve really gotten to know these guys,” said Harrisonburg senior Keenan Glago. “These are the kind of guys I would like to stay in touch with in the future.”

Broadway senior Landen Stuhlmiller shared a key lesson he learned during his final season of high school football.

“Never tap out if you face adversity,” he said.

