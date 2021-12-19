Advertisement

Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.(wwbt)
By John Hood
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people from around the country met at the state capitol on Saturday to support a Virginia family pleading with Gov. Ralph Northam to pardon their family member sentenced to 1,800 years in prison.

More than 18 years ago, 18-year-old Christopher Bennett was sentenced to three life sentences which at the time totaled 1,800 years in prison. Back in 2003, Bennett was charged for killing his stepfather Vincent McDorman after breaking into his home and allegedly catching the man molesting Bennett’s younger sister.

“Once he discovered he was molesting me, Chris ended up shooting and killing Vincent and then taking a checkbook and running away,” Victoria McDorman, Bennett’s sister said. “Chris was charged that night with capital murder, breaking and entering, and robbery.”

McDorman says after her brother was arrested he was given the option of three life sentences carrying 600 years each of the death penalty.

McDorman says at the time she felt she was too young to share her side of the story and felt it was never fully explained but is now making it her mission to get the man she calls a hero out of prison.

“If he wouldn’t have done what he did that night, I would still be in that same situation and I wouldn’t have had the chance to live the life I’ve had,” McDorman said.

Most recently Bennett’s story has gained national attention after being featured on the Dr.Phil Show.

That helped the families Change.org petition reach more than 150,000 signatures, it also helped bring more support on Saturday from people around the country.

“So on behalf of everyone in Atlanta, in Georgia, and all across the United States I’m asking that this governor please grant him Clemency,” one speaker said.

The family has now been able to work with an attorney to help with the process of releasing Bennett.

“We’re able to work with a lawyer now who’s helping us advocate for Chris to be released and helping us with the legal paperwork,” McDorman said.

As Gov. Northam makes his way out of office his administration has pardoned more than 700 Virginians. It’s leaving Bennett’s family to beg Northam to look at his case.

“Look at his story, read his papers and please send him home, that’s where he needs to be and that’s where he belongs,” Elizabeth Ailstock, Bennett’s family said.

We reached out to Northam’s office and they provided this comment:

“Governor Northam has pardoned more people than any of the last nine governors combined. He is continuing to review this and other pardon petitions, and will do so through his last day in office.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Local law enforcement say none of the threats were found to be credible, but many schools still...
Valley schools see drop in attendance following TikTok threats
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
No. 3 James Madison lost to No. 2 North Dakota State, 20-14, Friday night in the semifinals of...
No. 3 JMU falls to No. 2 NDSU in FCS Semifinals, 20-14
Agora Downtown Market
Downtown Harrisonburg businesses respond to holiday demand

Latest News

JMU held a commencement ceremony for its 2021 winter graduates at the Atlantic Union Bank...
JMU holds 2021 winter commencement ceremony
Veterans and community members in Harrisonburg held a wreath laying ceremony at Woodbine...
Wreaths placed on graves to honor veterans at Harrisonburg cemetery
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
JMU 14, NDSU 20 - Dec. 17, 2021
JMU 14, NDSU 20 - Dec. 17, 2021