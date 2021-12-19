Advertisement

Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro

Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli on a tour of RISE headquarters.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -Winsome Sears will soon take the title of Virginia’s first Lieutenant Governor that is not only a woman but a woman of color. A role she said will inspire entire communities, but especially children.

“I believe that if they see me and they say ‘wait a minute, Winsome is there. Winsome is Lieutenant Governor. All she did was stay in school and study, then I can do that too,’” Sears said.

Along the tour of RISE headquarters, Sears got to browse the more than 1,500 books in the RISE All Black Library.

When asked about the equal representation of every student, no matter their race, in Virginia schools’ curriculum, Sears said:

“I think it is already happening. People know what the children need in their various communities that will help them. Teachers want the best for their children too. They know how a child learns they know what will motivate a child. They will find whatever it takes to do that.”

Students, community leaders, and residents were all in attendance to connect with Sears and learn more about what she plans to focus on during her first few months in office.

“Education, absolutely. But, my very first duty, my second duty, is to be the president of the Senate,” Sears said.

Sears also said broadband access for Shenandoah Valley communities is just as important.

Co-founder of RISE Sharon Fitz said they look forward to working with Sears in her new role.

“The first goal is to get an understanding of what she can do and what she can help us do,” Fitz said.

Fitz said she hopes having Sears take office is the first step toward having a voice that can cross the aisle.

“Unfortunately parties tend to reign more than principles and people. I feel and believe that she would be what we need to be able to speak to both sides and erase that party line when decisions have to be made,” Fitz added.

To read more about RISE, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
No. 3 James Madison lost to No. 2 North Dakota State, 20-14, Friday night in the semifinals of...
No. 3 JMU falls to No. 2 NDSU in FCS Semifinals, 20-14
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
School districts warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend
Anthony Robinson
Two missing women found dead in Harrisonburg; suspect arrested

Latest News

Veterans and community members in Harrisonburg held a wreath laying ceremony at Woodbine...
Wreaths placed on graves to honor veterans at Harrisonburg cemetery
JMU held a commencement ceremony for its 2021 winter graduates at the Atlantic Union Bank...
JMU holds 2021 winter commencement ceremony
Overnight Forecast 12-17-21
Overnight Forecast 12-17-21
Downtown Harrisonburg businesses respond to holiday demand
Downtown Harrisonburg businesses respond to holiday demand