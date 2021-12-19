Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -Winsome Sears will soon take the title of Virginia’s first Lieutenant Governor that is not only a woman but a woman of color. A role she said will inspire entire communities, but especially children.

“I believe that if they see me and they say ‘wait a minute, Winsome is there. Winsome is Lieutenant Governor. All she did was stay in school and study, then I can do that too,’” Sears said.

Along the tour of RISE headquarters, Sears got to browse the more than 1,500 books in the RISE All Black Library.

When asked about the equal representation of every student, no matter their race, in Virginia schools’ curriculum, Sears said:

“I think it is already happening. People know what the children need in their various communities that will help them. Teachers want the best for their children too. They know how a child learns they know what will motivate a child. They will find whatever it takes to do that.”

Students, community leaders, and residents were all in attendance to connect with Sears and learn more about what she plans to focus on during her first few months in office.

“Education, absolutely. But, my very first duty, my second duty, is to be the president of the Senate,” Sears said.

Sears also said broadband access for Shenandoah Valley communities is just as important.

Co-founder of RISE Sharon Fitz said they look forward to working with Sears in her new role.

“The first goal is to get an understanding of what she can do and what she can help us do,” Fitz said.

Fitz said she hopes having Sears take office is the first step toward having a voice that can cross the aisle.

“Unfortunately parties tend to reign more than principles and people. I feel and believe that she would be what we need to be able to speak to both sides and erase that party line when decisions have to be made,” Fitz added.

