Wheelchair tennis tournament comes to Albemarle County

Players in the tournament at Boar's Head
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head is hosting its first ever wheelchair tennis tournament this weekend.

The Piedmont Area Tennis Association welcomed wheelchair tennis players of all ages across the region. Nine-time Grand Slam champion, David Wagner also made an appearance. He says wheelchair tennis changed his life. He came all the way from San Diego, California for this competition in Albemarle County.

Wagner has participated in multiple Paralympics and he now makes an effort to help others in training, to try to spread the importance of the sport.

He says essentially all of the rules are the same as able-bodied tennis, except those in wheelchairs can get an extra bounce. He says the concept of maintaining the same rules has allowed him to play this sport with all of his friends, no matter their abilities.

“This is what we want of the sport of wheelchair tennis in the United States, and the USTA is really backing all of wheelchair tennis,” Wagner said. “It’s awesome to see all of these guys and girls out here competing and soaking it in and just learning.”

There’s still a chance to catch some of the tournament. The last day is Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

