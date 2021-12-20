ACSO investigates a series of car break-ins and thefts

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is investigating a series of thefts they believe are all linked.

“From the 17th, which was this past Friday, until [Monday, Dec. 20], we’ve had 12 larcenies from motor vehicles in the Fishersville area,” said ACSO Public Information Officer Lt. Leslie Snyder.

Many of the alleged thefts are focused around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville. Residents’ security cameras captured some of the action.

In some cases, the suspect didn’t gain entry, but security cameras captured them attempting a break-in. In other cases, a resident reported their car was rummaged through but nothing was missing.

“I believe this is probably, you know, a Christmastime thing,” she said.

They believe the same person is responsible for all 12 crimes, and they suspect they’re trying to get money or goods to sell.

“We don’t have a rash of break-ins of cars all the time. It not common,” Snyder said.

Law enforcement officials say the best way to protect yourself from theft is to make sure your car is locked when you’re not in it.

“Don’t make it easy for them. Make sure that your car is locked, don’t leave any kind of valuables in your car, purses, wallets, firearms. Anything like that, anything of value,” Snyder said.

It’s also good to have at least one security camera and motion lights outside your house. However, in this string of break-ins, locking the door wasn’t always enough.

Snyder said one person’s car window was busted to gain access.

If you’ve experienced something like this, report it to your local law enforcement immediately.

