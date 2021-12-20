Couple creates light display, asks for RHSPCA donations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Since 2013, Sam Lambert and his wife have decorated their Harrisonburg home for the holidays. They sync all of the lights and music to create a drive-thru show.

Lambert says it took him 4 to 5 months to sync the music with the lights and 2 weekends to install the lights onto his home. This year, the couple is asking that when you visit you drop off a donation for the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

“We know that the SPCA will typically have an overrun on animals and are typically short on blankets, food cleaning supplies. It’s the little things like that that people don’t really think they need, it just doesn’t cross your mind that you need cleaning supplies. So we both love animals...we have a dog, we have a cat here, our kids love animals...so it’s just something to help out and try and do some good,” said Sam Lambert.

You can catch some classic Christmas tunes featured in the show like Deck the Halls, Jingle Bells along with some unexpected songs as well.

You can visit the house at 4621 Magnolia Ridge Drive. That’s right behind Lakeview golf club. The display will be up through January 2 and those lights are on from 5:30-10:30 pm.

