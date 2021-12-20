Advertisement

Five people out of home after car crashes into Richmond apartment

Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday...
Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday afternoon for the crash.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five people are out of their homes just before the holidays after a car crashed into a Richmond apartment building.

Crews responded to a building in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in Mosby Court Saturday afternoon for the crash. By the time they arrived, the vehicle and driver has already left the scene.

Emergency responders evacuated the apartment and the unit above it.

One resident was hurt and taken to a hospital; it’s not clear what condition they are in.

Richmond Fire says the building inspector condemned the first-floor apartments.

Four adults and a child are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

WORKING INCIDENT: At approximately 2:28 p.m. yesterday, crews responded to 1318 Coalter Street for the report of a motor...

Posted by Richmond Fire Department on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gas has dropped 10 cents per gallon since...
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Holidays; Could be priciest Christmas on record, according to GasBuddy

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,991
Clarissa Jones was found dead after being reported missing
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Education Secretary
Tell me something good 12/20/2021
Couple creates light display, asks for RHSPCA donations
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/20/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/20/2021