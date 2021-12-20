Fort Defiance soccer standout commits to James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A star soccer player at Fort Defiance has verbally committed to continue her athletic career at James Madison University.

Ellie Cook is a junior on the Fort Defiance girls soccer team. She also plays for a travel team based in Charlottesville. Both of her parents competed for the Dukes, and her brother is currently on the baseball team.

“It feels incredible. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember. It’s unbelievable,” said Cook.

As a junior, Cook will not be officially signing with JMU until the fall of her senior year. In the meantime, she is eager to accomplish additional goals on and off the field.

“I want to be a leader and help my teammates. I also love talking to younger girls who are upcoming players. I can help them gain confidence on the field,” she added.

The local community will continue to follow Cook as she competes for Fort Defiance and prepares to join the Dukes.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.