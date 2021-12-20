Advertisement

Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Education Secretary

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Education Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Aimee Rogstad Guidera has been chosen.

The Governor-elect said, “Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom.”

Guidera is currently the President of Guidera Strategy, and is the former founder and chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign (DQC), a national organization advocating for improved quality, accessibility and use of education data to increase student achievement.

