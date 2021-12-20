Advertisement

Governor Northam announces grants supporting food systems, including Harrisonburg and Shenandoah County

Jon Henry General Store will use the funding to flash-freeze high volumes of Virginia-grown...
Jon Henry General Store will use the funding to flash-freeze high volumes of Virginia-grown fruits and vegetables from producers in the Shenandoah Valley region.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday eight projects that will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program.

Projects supported through this round of funding assist local food systems and include new and existing meat processors, goat dairies, farmers’ markets and community canneries.

“With agriculture as our largest industry and often the biggest driver of our rural economies, making targeted investments that our farmers and food producers rely on is vitally important,” said Governor Northam. “These grants will help to diversify Virginia’s agriculture across every corner of the Commonwealth. I congratulate the communities on putting forward such compelling projects and thank them for their partnership.”

The AFID Infrastructure Program funds a wide variety of projects that will have a direct impact both on producers through infrastructure improvements, and on consumers by expanding access to fresh, local products, according to the governor’s office.

T&E Meats in Harrisonburg received a $25,000 grant from the state, which will be partially matched by $12,500 from Harrisonburg Economic Development for a total of $37,500, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.

Funding for this project will be used to replace the packing room’s outdated cooling system and purchase a new patty making machine.

Shenandoah County, in partnership with Town of New Market, also received $25,000 in funding. This will enable local produce aggregator Jon Henry General Store to flash-freeze high volumes of Virginia-grown fruits and vegetables from producers in the Shenandoah Valley region and then package the frozen produce into retail-ready bags for wholesale distribution to local retailers.

Funds will be used to offset the cost of the purchase and installation of a new flash freezing unit and walk-in freezer.

