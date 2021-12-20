Advertisement

Health Dept. urges people to celebrate holidays safely

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is sharing tips to celebrate the holidays coronavirus-free this year.

VDH Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver says keeping groups small and outside, weather permitting, can go a long way to keeping people safe.

“If we can get everyone who’s unvaccinated, vaccinated, there’s nowhere for this virus to live. We kill it off, it’s behind us,” Oliver said. “That’s what we need to do.”

He says the vaccine is extremely safe and is effective against COVID-19 including the omicron variant.

Oliver says even with the surge of omicron, 98% of cases around the commonwealth are from the delta variant and are found in unvaccinated people.

