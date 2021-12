JMU men’s basketball game at Morgan State canceled

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team won’t play its scheduled game at Morgan State Tuesday night.

The game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Morgan State program, according to a press release from JMU. A decision on rescheduling the game will be made at a later date.

The Dukes are scheduled to play at Penn on Tuesday, December 28.

