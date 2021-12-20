Advertisement

JMU snaps five-game skid with road win at George Mason

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team ended a five-game losing streak Monday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated George Mason, 69-61, in Fairfax to earn their first road win of the season. Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for JMU while Claire Neff scored 18 points while knocking down five three-pointers. Jaylin Carodine had 14 rebounds for the Dukes.

James Madison improves to 4-7 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to open CAA play December 31 at Delaware.

