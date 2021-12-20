Advertisement

Local vet, dermatologist team up to repair stuffed animals

Doctors from Harrisonburg Dermatology and the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital teamed up on Sunday...
Doctors from Harrisonburg Dermatology and the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital teamed up on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer by repairing the beloved stuffed animals of area children.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Doctors from Harrisonburg Dermatology and the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital teamed up on Sunday to spread some holiday cheer by repairing the beloved stuffed animals of local children.

Dr. Maureen Ward at the Harrisonburg Animal Hospital and Dr. Jerri Alexiou with Harrisonburg Dermatology held a ‘Fix-A-Bear’ event at the Charlee Rose Boutique inside the Agora Market in downtown Harrisonburg.

The doctors used their skills to stich and repair damaged stuffed animals.

The repairs were free, and the the doctors used the same techniques they would in their clinics.

“We’ve got stuffing so we can repair the inside of the stuffed animal. We’re repairing the different layers of the fabric with our surgical technique. We’re draping them just the way we would a pet or a human and we’re using the same suturing techniques we use in our clinics,” said Dr. Jerri Alexiou, owner of Harrisonburg Dermatology.

The doctors had a number of appointments and walk-ins and children were thrilled to see their fluffy friends taken care of.

“Our favorite part is definitely the kids. When they walk in with those stuffed animals it’s just absolutely wonderful, and when they see that a real doctor is gonna repair their stuffy or their lovey it’s just amazing,” said Alexiou.

During the event the doctors also collected donations for Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg.

They hope to hold the event again next year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Local law enforcement say none of the threats were found to be credible, but many schools still...
Valley schools see drop in attendance following TikTok threats
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro

Latest News

Ellie Cook
Fort Defiance soccer standout commits to James Madison
Fort Defiance soccer standout commits to James Madison
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gas has dropped 10 cents per gallon since...
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Holidays; Could be priciest Christmas on record, according to GasBuddy
Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison