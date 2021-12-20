Advertisement

Luray man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Army recruiter

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Luray man pleaded guilty Monday to cyberstalking a female Army recruiter after reportedly being upset about failing his Army entrance examination, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Braxton Louis Danley contacted the victim, an army recruiter in Harrisonburg, via email February 2018 expressing his interest in joining the United States Army.

In March 2018, Danley arrived at the victim’s recruiting station in Harrisonburg to take the required entrance exam. When Danley was unable to obtain a passing score, the victim and other recruiters instructed him to continue studying and to retake the test at a later date.

In April 2018, Danley reportedly called the victim multiple times on both her Army-issued cell phone and the recruiting station general telephone to inquire about retaking the entrance exam. Each time, Danley was asked if he had studied for the test. After he admitted that he had not, he was advised that he would only be permitted to retake the test after he had studied.

On May 14, 2018, Danley sent an email to the victim’s official Army email address stating, “I remember every thing you [expletive] done to me so time to settle the score.” (sic) On the same date, Danley called the recruiting station and told another recruiter he was angry and that he needed to be arrested.

In light of the email threat and phone call, the victim reportedly obtained a “no trespassing” notice and posted it at the recruiting station.

For the next few months, Danley continued to send the victim harassing texts. Eventually, the victim obtained a state Preliminary Order of Protection (PPO) against Danley, according to officials.

On December 23, 2018, Danley posted a message on Facebook directed at the victim and two other Army recruiters that read, in part, “your lieing fu**ed up my life . lock and load fu**ers ima at your doorstep now .”(sic) A week later, Danley was arrested for violation of the state PPO and was convicted and sentenced to 12-months’ incarceration. He was released June 2019.

Within a couple months of his release, Danley again posted threats against the victim on Facebook. Finally, in January 2020, Danley posted a message on Facebook that read “24 im getin locked remember j rj this is to. you im coming to get you.”(sic)

Along with the message, Danley posted a link to a YouTube video that depicted, through images and lyrics, a violent home invasion and murder of the family residing in the home.

Danley pleaded guilty to cyberstalking Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced February 1, 2022 where he faces a sentence of up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Harrisonburg Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case.

