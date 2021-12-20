Advertisement

Man charged in death of Radford 2-year-old faces capital murder charge

(WDBJ)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with the death of a 2-year-old girl now faces a capital murder charge.

In September 2020, a grand jury did charge Andrew Byrd, 34, with first-degree murder, but court officials confirm it is now a capital murder case.

The Radford Commonwealth’s attorney office confirmed this development in the case via email, saying, ”any perceived delay can be attributed in part because, it’s now a capital murder case and ongoing COVID-19 complications.”

The Commonwealth’s attorney did not comment any further on the case.

Byrd also faces other charges in addition to his murder charge. He faces charges for intervening with the call for rescue, aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, and assaulting the girl’s mother.

According to Virginia court websites, the case has already been continued more than a dozen times since October 2020.

There’s no word yet on what it means if Byrd is convicted of capital murder; however, the next scheduled hearing is in January.

You can read more about what we know about the case here.

