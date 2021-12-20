Page County Sheriff introduces program to combat opioid addiction

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage took to Facebook to announce a new program that aims to reduce the impact of opioids and other substances on individuals and communities.

The sheriff’s office was awarded a three-year grant, totaling $600,000, which will be used for the program developed as part of the Comprehensive Addiction nd Recovery Act.

Sheriff Cubbage says the mission of the program is to empower individuals, families and the community to advance beyond addiction and overcome barriers through healing.

“We respect each individual’s unique journey through recovery and believe the disease of addiction is both preventable and treatable,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

Program participants will be able to meet with a licensed treatment provider and certified peer recovery specialist, either in person or through telehealth. Groups will also be available for participants, including self-management, recovery training, anger management and active parenting.

The Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program helped with funding.

You can watch the full announcement below.

A message from Sheriff Cubbage. Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 20, 2021

