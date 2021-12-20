Advertisement

Page County Sheriff introduces program to combat opioid addiction

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage took to Facebook to announce a new program that aims to reduce the impact of opioids and other substances on individuals and communities.

The sheriff’s office was awarded a three-year grant, totaling $600,000, which will be used for the program developed as part of the Comprehensive Addiction nd Recovery Act.

Sheriff Cubbage says the mission of the program is to empower individuals, families and the community to advance beyond addiction and overcome barriers through healing.

“We respect each individual’s unique journey through recovery and believe the disease of addiction is both preventable and treatable,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

Program participants will be able to meet with a licensed treatment provider and certified peer recovery specialist, either in person or through telehealth. Groups will also be available for participants, including self-management, recovery training, anger management and active parenting.

The Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program helped with funding.

You can watch the full announcement below.

A message from Sheriff Cubbage.

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supporters traveled out of state as far as Michigan.
Virginia family pleads with Gov. Northam to pardon man sentenced to 1,800 years in prison
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
COVID cases are once again on the rise across the country and in the Shenandoah Valley and VDH...
Where COVID-19 stands in the Valley heading into the holidays
Virginia Lt. Governor Elect Winsome Sears, RISE CEO Sharon Fitz, Virginia Delegate John Avoli...
Virginia Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears visits RISE in Waynesboro
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gas has dropped 10 cents per gallon since...
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Holidays; Could be priciest Christmas on record, according to GasBuddy

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,991
Judge grants preliminary injunction in legal showdown over WV charter schools
Leonard Blackwell Mugshot
Search for missing woman ends with man arrested for her murder
Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Education Secretary